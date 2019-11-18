Home Nation

Artworks on Lord Jagannath by Odia artist turn crowd-puller at Mumbai fair

The art fair that provides the platform to more than 400 artists to showcase their artistic talents and best artworks was inaugurated by Bollywood actor Sadhana Singh.

Published: 18th November 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Artist Bindubasini Jena with Bollywood actor Sadhana Singh at the art fair in Mumbai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Art works on Lord Jagannath by an Odia artist turned out to be the crowd puller at
an art exhibition at Nehru Centre, Worli in Mumbai. The four-day Kalaa Spandan Art Fair will conclude on Monday.

The acrylic paintings by Bindubasini Jena on the theme 'Parambramha' drew appreciation from visitors and buyers. Her artworks describes the theology of Lord Jagannath as Parambramha (personification of the void).

The lord of the universe has been the prime subject for the self-taught artist, who has always harnessed the idea to find an expression for her innermost thoughts and emotions.

A native of Balasore, Jena said she chose the theme because she believed the supreme soul is the 'Nirguna Purusha' (personification of the cosmos) from whom she always derives inspiration for serving the society selflessly.

"The incarnation of Lord Bishnu has descended from 'Sunya Brahma' to human form to maintain dharma. I admire him as my guru, my strength and best friend in life," she said.

The Lord, Jena said, worshipped as 'chalanti pratima' (Living God) and once one offers prayers with his/her emotions, he/she lives in him and he lives in them.

The art fair that provides the platform to more than 400 artists to showcase their artistic talents and best artworks was inaugurated by Bollywood actor Sadhana Singh. It is organised by Indian Art Promoter.

