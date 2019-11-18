Home Nation

BJP demands deployment of central forces for Bengal bypolls

Eight companies of central forces have been sent for Karimpur, three for Kaliaganj and two others for Kharagpur.

Published: 18th November 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Complaining of meagre deployment of central forces in the three bypolls in West Bengal, the BJP on Monday moved the Election Commission seeking adequate number of central troopers and demanding non-deployment of the state police personnel to ensure free and fair elections.

In a letter to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, the state BJP leadership said only 13 companies of central forces have been deployed so far for the total 801 polling booths in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj constituencies which would go to the hustings on November 25.

Eight companies of central forces have been sent for Karimpur, three for Kaliaganj and two others for Kharagpur.

According to the missive signed by party state secretary Tushar Kanti Ghosh and election management committee in-charge Shishir Bajoria, there are four sensitive gram panchayats - Radhikapur, Malgaon, Mustafa Nagar and bochadanga - in Kaliaganj.

"In Karimpur, out of 261 booths, 90 are very sensitive," the letter said.

"To ensure each voter can caste his/her vote, which is a fundamental right, BJP West Bengal unit once again demands immediate deployment of adequate Central Armed Police Force, for area domination and manning of 100 per cent booths. We also demand that West Bengal police may not be deployed at all," the leaders said.

Ghosh told IANS that unless there was adequate central force deployment, the ruling Trinamool Congress would turn the bypolls into a "farce".

The bypolls are significant as they are the first trial of strength for political combatants in the state after the Lok Sabha polls.

The Trinamool lost ground to the BJP in the April-May Lok Sabha polls, where the saffron party came up with its best ever performance in the state grabbing 18 seats - up from two it had won in 2014. The Trinamool, which had bagged 34 seats in 2014, had to be satisfied with 22 this time around.

Since then, the Trinamool has roped in poll expert Prashant Kishore who has devised various mass outreach programmes for the state's ruling party. The bypolls thus would afford an opportunity for the Trinamool to see the impact on the ground of kishore's strategies.

The BJP would use the poll to gauge whether it still retains the momentum which led to its fine performance in the Lok Sabha polls, and whether the issue of a proposed National Register of Citizens in Bengal has a good support or not among the people.

Another subject of interest would be the performance of the Left parties and Congress which have formed an alliance for the three seats. The Congress is contesting Kharagarpur Sadar and Kaliaganj, with the Left in fray in Karimpur.

During the general elections, the BJP led in the assembly segments of Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj, while the Trinamool was ahead in Karimpur.

The polls at Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur were necessitated after the MLAs from the respective seats were elected to the Lok Sabha.

State BJP president and former Kharagpur MLA Dilip Ghosh was elected from Medinipur, while Trinamool's Mahua Moitra - legislator from Karimpur - won the Krishnanagar seat.

The bypolls in Kaliaganj is the fallout of the death of Congress MLA Pramath Nath Roy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengal bypolls CRPF Bengal BJP
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp