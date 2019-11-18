Home Nation

Delhi pollution: Punjab takes biomass power route to stop stubble burning

Punjab Police has registered stubble burning cases against 1,630 farmers.  In all 1327 farmers have been arrested and bailed out till October 16.

Published: 18th November 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab produces 17.72 million tonnes of paddy straw annually.

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: At a time when the severe air pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas is being blamed on stubble burning, Punjab has taken the biomass power route to solve the issue. The government will soon set up 14 biomass projects in the state which will produce power and CNG from the crop residue.

Punjab produces 17.72 million tonnes of paddy straw annually.

Sources in the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) stated that already 10 biomass projects have been completed and commissioned in Muktsar, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Mansa, Moga, Patiala and Jalandhar districts with a total capacity of 73.50 MW. The projects will require 0.55 million ton of paddy straw per year.

Another four biomass projects with a capacity of 61 MW  are under execution in Fatagarh Sahib, Ferozepur and Faridkot districts and will consume 0.55 million tons of straw. Ten other BIO-CNG, Bio-Ethanol and Bio-Coal projects are in pipeline in various parts of the state which will consume 0.92 million tons of straw.

"Keeping in view the surplus availability of straw, it was decided to set-up five more biogas plants with a capacity of 24,000 cum raw biogas per day from each plant. One lakh tonnes of straw will be consumed in these three plants," said an official of PEDA, adding that all the plants in the pipeline will be completed by 2021-22. 

The state government has already received three e-bids, the official further said.

According to the state agriculture department, 49,157 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab so far this year against 48,604 cases last year till the same period. The highest farm fires were in Sangrur (6,606) followed by Bathinda (5,549) and Ferozepur (4539).

Punjab Police has registered cases against 1,630 farmers and arrested and bailed out 1327 till October 16. In all, 3,200 police patrolling teams along with 1,375 squads from the revenue department have been assigned to catch those resorting to stubble burning. 

Central Pollution Control Board member secretary Prashant Gargava said: "The crop residue burning has contributed about 44 percent of pollution to the national capital. Now, we have created a forecast model that will predict pollution at least a week in advance. That will help us in our response action plan as to what additional measures are required to be taken. We have identified hot spots and also deployed our teams to provide real-time information. We have also tied up with IIT-Delhi and made 15 day plans on the areas to focus on."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stubble burning Delhi pollution biomass power Punjab stubble burning
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp