Desperate Pakistan, militant handlers trying various tactics to provoke people: J&K DGP 

The cases of militancy and violence by terrorists and mischief mongers should be taken to a logical conclusion by carrying out appropriate investigations, Singh said.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Pakistan and militant handlers have become desperate and are trying various tactics to provoke and scare people, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh has said.

"Pakistan and terrorist handlers have become desperate and tried various tactics and violence to provoke and scare people.

The police should remain alert to thwart their attempts," a police spokesperson quoted Singh as having said during a function here on Sunday.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) inaugurated the Zonal Cyber police station at the District Police Office here and reviewed security and law and order in the district, the spokesperson said on Monday.

The state police chief asked officers to identify the saboteurs and elements who might disturb the peace in the Union territory, he added.

Complimenting the officers for maintaining peace and public order, the DGP asked them to remain alert and fully prepared to thwart any act of the saboteurs.

"The challenges of militancy have been faced effectively in the past and more needs to be done on this front to curb it completely.

The cases of militancy and violence by terrorists and mischief mongers should be taken to a logical conclusion by carrying out appropriate investigations.

Mischief mongers should be booked under stringent laws," Singh said.

During his interaction with senior officers, the DGP sought individual briefings on important subjects of law and order, security of vital installations, the preventive measures taken and surveillance through different methods, the spokesperson said.

