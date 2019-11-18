Home Nation

Didn't get opportunity to raise issue on Farooq Abdullah's release: Tharoor

He said that Abdullah is put under house arrest through an executive order and government can revoke it whenever it wants.

Published: 18th November 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that the Opposition did not get an opportunity to raise the issue of National Conference (NC) member Farooq Abdullah's release from house arrest and his presence in the Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

"When the Opposition tried to raise the issue that we are starting the Parliament session even when one of us, Farooq Abdullah is not even there because he has been arrested. We were not even given the opportunity to raise the issue. So we had to raise our voice," he told ANI.

He said that Abdullah is put under house arrest through an executive order and government can revoke it whenever it wants.

"If the government wants, they can release him within one hour. So we have urged the Speaker to apprise the government on this issue," he said.

Opposition members in Lok Sabha sought the presence of Abdullah as Speaker Om Birla informed them he has written information that he was in custody.

Members of Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress were among those who urged the Speaker to ensure the presence of Abdullah. They came to the well of the House and raised slogans in favour of their demands which included the release of Abdullah. Also, NCP members supported them.

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special powers to the region. 

