India set to deport five more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Five convicted Bangladeshi nationals will be deported from Assam on Tuesday.

The foreigners, currently lodged in detention camps, were booked under the Passport Act for their illegal entry into India. They will be deported by air from Guwahati to Dhaka via Kolkata.

As India shares a boundary with Bangladesh, it has been a practice to deport illegal immigrants through the land route.

“The five persons will be taken to Dhaka from Guwahati via Kolkata by flight. Possibly, their families are bearing the cost of travel,” Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, said.

According to him, there are roughly 50-60 Bangladeshi nationals lodged in the various detention camps in Assam. “According to a recent figure that I have, there are around 50-60 Bangladeshi nationals lodged in the detention camps in Assam. The figure might have gone up a bit,” he said.

Over the past two years, an estimated 180 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were deported from Assam. Of them, 30 were deported in July through the Karimganj sector of the international border in southern Assam’s Barak Valley.