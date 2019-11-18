Home Nation

Kin of Dalit killed in Punjab cremate body after Rs 20 lakh compensation announced

The government will also bear the education expenditure of the three children of Jagmale Singh till graduation and a Group-D government job would be given to his wife.

Published: 18th November 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The family of 37-year old Jagmale Singh, a dalit man who was tortured to death in Sangrur district, has agreed to cremate his body after the Punjab government on Monday offered to pay compensation of Rs 20 lakh, a government job to his wife and free education for his children. Six cases of atrocities on dalits are reported daily in Punjab, where they comprise more than 31 per cent of the population -- the highest in the country -- while many incidents go unreported.

Sandeep Sandhu, political secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, said a compensation of Rs 20 lakh including Rs 8.15 lakh provided under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be given to the next of kin. Besides this, a sum of Rs 1.25 lakh would also be given for the repair of their house. The government will also bear the education expenditure of the three children of Jagmel till graduation and a Group-D government job would be given to his wife Manjit Kaur after relaxing the rules as she has only passed Class V.

Besides, an Additional Director General of Police rank officer will conduct a probe to find out any lapse on the part of police in the case and a challan against all the four accused would be submitted within seven days, he further said.

The family of Singh who was tied to a pillar, forced to drink urine and mercilessly thrashed when he asked four Jat Sikh landlords of his native Changaliwal village in Sangrur for water on November 7, ended their protest after they agreed to the offers made by the state government, three days after his death at the PGIMER here. On Saturday morning, Jagmale succumbed to the injuries and infection that had spread in his legs. 

Earlier the family demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation and a government job for the wife of the deceased. All the four accused have been arrested and charged under Section 302 (murder), abduction, wrongful confinement and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Member of Parliament from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann of the AAP also raised the issue in Parliament on Monday. Meanwhile, many unions and leaders of various political parties had come out in support of the family.

Sources said that as per data available with the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission, around 2,000 cases of atrocities on dalits are reported every year on average. This year till October, 1,150 cases were reported, while there were 1,685 cases in 2018, 2,435 in 2017, 1,900 in 2016 and 1,982 in 2015.

Last month, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated in its report that 118 cases of atrocities on dalits were reported in 2017 (of these in 87 cases Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was applied), 132 cases in 2016 and 147 cases in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab dalit man Jagmale Singh SC ST Act
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp