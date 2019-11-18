Home Nation

Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia Gandhi on Monday

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that the core committee was of the view that the current President's rule in Maharashtra should end, and an 'alternative government' should be formed.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (L) and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The NCP has said that its supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday to discuss the government formation in Maharashtra.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik made the announcement on Sunday evening after a meeting of the party's core committee at Pawar's residence here.

Malik said that the core committee was of the view that the current President's rule in Maharashtra should end, and an "alternative government" should be formed.

The NCP is in talks with its ally Congress for a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena after Sena's alliance with the BJP fell apart over the chief minister's post.

"We had had a discussion over the current political situation in the state, and we have come to the conclusion that the President's rule should end and an alternative government should be formed," said Malik.

"Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi will meet on Monday and discuss the possibility of formation of an alternative government in Maharashtra," he said.

"On Tuesday, (other) leaders from the NCP and Congress will meet and discuss future course of action," he added.

The NCP core committee's meeting, which lasted for over two hours, was attended by Jayant Patil, Dilip walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde and others.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that "we are trying to find if the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP can come together".

"There will be a meeting tomorrow between Sena and Congress leaders. We will find out if we can go ahead or not," the former chief minister told reporters.

The Sena reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for support after its alliance with the BJP collapsed.

The saffron alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.

The Congress and NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats.

