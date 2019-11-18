Home Nation

Northeast erupts in protests against Citizenship Bill, again

In a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the North East Students’ Organisation urged the Centre to not reintroduce the bill in Parliament.

Published: 18th November 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Citizenship Bill

The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to “persecuted” Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who migrated till December 31, 2014. (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the Centre plans to reintroduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (CAB) in Parliament during its ongoing winter session, the protests against the controversial bill have returned to the Northeast.

Various organisations staged the protests in all state capitals of the region on Monday. The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), which is the apex students’ body of the region, took the lead by staging protest demonstrations near the Raj Bhawans.

“The CAB is not only unconstitutional and illegal but also anti-indigenous. We are not going to accept it under any circumstances because Assam – or for that matter the Northeast – is not a dumping ground of the illegal immigrants,” advisor to NESO, Samujjal Bhattacharya, said.

ALSO READ: 'Citizenship Amendment Bill is another trap to make legal citizens refugees'

In a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NESO urged the Centre to not reintroduce the bill in Parliament.

“…We demand that the Bill should not be brought back but instead Inner Line Permit system be introduced in the entire region. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) with a base year for each state should be implemented and also constitutional safeguards granted to the people of Northeast with vast federal authority including the rights over land and its natural resources,” the NESO said.

In Guwahati, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) took out a protest rally from Swahid Bhawan to Raj Bhawan. Hundreds of students took part in it.

ALSO READ: Economy, Citizenship Bill in focus as Parliament Winter session starts on Monday

AASU general secretary, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, slammed the Central government for imposing the illegal immigrants on the people of Assam and the Northeast.

“We opposed this bill and we will keep opposing it. They (BJP) have manifested their fascist character by trying to get the bill passed in the Rajya Sabha ignoring the sentiments of the people of the Northeast. This will be undemocratic and anti-constitution. We will not accept the bill if forced upon us,” he said.

In Manipur’s Imphal Valley, which is already on the boil on the Naga issue, women vendors observed a cease-work stir and shouted slogans against the bill. The protests were also staged in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to “persecuted” Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who migrated till December 31, 2014.

The BJP’s critics have always alleged that the party is attempting to push its Hindu nationalist ideology through its move to shelter the non-Muslim immigrants. The protestors in Assam say the bill, if passed in Parliament, will render the updation of the NRC meaningless. Over 19 lakh people were left out of it.

Last week, Assam Minister and convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had said the Centre would come up with a tweaked version of the bill that would address the grievances of all states of the Northeast.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Bill Northeast
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp