Home Nation

Shiv Sena targets BJP over 'paltry' aid by Maharashtra Governor for rain-hit farmers

The Sena said the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, left the affected farmers in the state 'disappointed' with the 'meagre' relief.

Published: 18th November 2019 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Monday took a swipe at its one-time ally, the BJP, over the "paltry" financial assistance announced by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to the farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

Koshyari had on Saturday granted relief of Rs 8,000 per hectare up to two hectares for agricultural Kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare up to two hectares for horticulture/perennial crops.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece "Saamana", the Sena said the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, left the affected farmers in the state "disappointed" with the "meagre" relief.

"Farmers in Maharashtra were expecting the governor would announce a major relief package for them. But the Rs 8,000 per hectare aid for Kharif crops and Rs 12,000 for horticulture plantation is very less," the editorial said.

The Sena has demanded a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare for the Kharif (summer) crops destroyed due to the double whammy of the unseasonal rains and delayed retreat of south-west monsoon in October.

Interestingly, the NCP and the Congress with whom the Sena is trying to form a coalition government in the state had termed the assistance "meagre" too and demanded it be raised to at least Rs 25,000 crore.

ALSO READ | Declare unseasonal rains in Maharashtra as natural calamity: Shiv Sena MPs to Modi government

Maharashtra has been under President's Rule since November 12, as no political party could form a government in the wake of a fractured mandate in the assembly polls that failed to elect a clear winner.

"State BJP president Chandrakant Patil admitted that the announced amount was very low, but does it (the BJP) have courage to condemn the same and stand behind farmers? There is a difference between what BJP leaders are saying and their actual action," it said.

Farmers in Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions were worst affected by the unseasonal rains.

"The state is under Central Rule at present. Farmers from more than 350 tehsils were expecting some concrete measures from the governor and the Union government like allocation of a revised financial support, but they were left disappointed," the Sena said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party further said that crops over approximately 94 lakh hectares were damaged, affecting more than one crore people directly dependent on agriculture.

"If crop insurance companies refuse to assess the damage then it would further worsen the situation of farmers because they would not be able to get any compensation," Sena said.

The saffron party has been aggressively demanding that insurance companies expedite the process to pay compensation to the rain-hit farmers.

"Untimely rains also affected fishermen who need to be compensated accordingly," the Sena demanded.

The then chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, had on November 2 approved Rs 10,000 crore as special assistance for affected farmers.

The Sena feared a cascading effect on sowing of Rabi (winter) crops if the farmers are not paid adequate compensation immediately.

Measures like a complete loan waiver for farmers were reportedly discussed ahead of finalising the draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had last week visited the affected farmers in Vidarbha region in east Maharashtra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Bhagat Singh Koshyari BJP Maharashtra Rains
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp