Six personnel succumb to hypothermia after avalanche hits Army patrol station in Siachen

Despite best efforts, six persons, four soldiers and two civilian porters, succumbed to extreme hypothermia, Army officials said. 

Published: 18th November 2019 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Siachen, known as the world’s highest battlefield, is at an altitude of around 20,000 ft above sea level. (File Photo| PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an unfortunate incident six persons, including four soldiers and two porters, lost their lives when an Army Patrolling party was hit by an avalanche on the Siachen Glacier's northern sector.

Communicating the unfortunate deaths, Srinagar-based Defence Spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “Despite best efforts six casualties succumbed to extreme hypothermia.”

On Monday at about 3.00 pm, a patrol party of eight persons was struck by an avalanche in Northern Siachen Glacier at an altitude of 19,000 feet. "Avalanche Rescue Teams from the nearby posts were rushed to the location for rescue work," added Colonel Kalia.

All eight personnel were pulled out of the avalanche debris. Seven individuals who were critically injured, were evacuated by helicopters to the nearest Military Hospital, where all life-saving resuscitative measures were instituted.

In a similar unfortunate incident, an army camp was hit in the same area in February 2016 in which 10 Army Soldiers had lost life.

The soldiers face the tyranny of terrain and weather conditions every day with the altitude of glacier ranging from 9000 feet to about 21000 feet which is termed as the super high altitude. The place has rarified atmosphere and temperatures plummet to minus 30 degrees.

Soldiers in Siachen, which is said to be world's highest battlefield, have to face extreme weather conditions and terrains. Over the years, the Army has streamlined its logistics chain and has also procured specialized high altitude gears to mitigate the negative effect of the location on the soldiers.

In July, MoS Defence Shripad Naik in a written reply in Rajya Sabha had listed the challenges faced by soldiers posted in Siachen Glacier which stem from the peculiar terrain and weather conditions.

Shripad Naik said, “The major challenges due to inclement weather conditions reduces human body efficiency, bright sunlight leading to snow blindness, blizzards and whiteout conditions. The troops deployed at forward posts bear the risk of avalanches, crevasses on glaciated surfaces and have to negotiate Ice walls apart from facing the common ailments associated with high altitude and glaciated terrain.”

"The visit of dignitaries is always a big morale booster. The troops deployed in high altitude have always been given high priority and significant improvements have been made in equipment, clothing, rations, and Housing facilities," added Naik.

It was a daredevil operation of the Indian Army, supported by the Air force, codenamed Operation Meghdoot when the soldiers captured the icy heights of the 72-kilometer long glacier. The operation was launched on 13 April 1984, and since then the Indian Army has been deployed to the forward positions along what is known as the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL).

