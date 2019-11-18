Unnao: Plastic pipes and vehicles set afire outside godown day after land stir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after farmers clashed with police demanding adequate compensation for their land, plastic pipes and vehicles were set ablaze outside a state infrastructure agency godown at Unnao on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11 am outside the godown of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) which had acquired the land for the Trans-Ganga City project near Kanpur, officials said.

“Some anti-social elements had set fire to plastic pipes kept outside the godown. two vehicles were also set on fire,” Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Singh said.

“No farmer has so far claimed responsibility for Sunday’s act, which means that the work has been done by anti-social elements,” District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey said.

On Saturday, farmers demanding better compensation for their land clashed with the police when government officials visited the project site to clear the encroachment.

Several farmers were injured as the police baton-charged them and used water cannons. Many police personnel were also injured as protesters hit back with stones.

“No one will be allowed to disturb law and order,” the district magistrate said, appealing villagers to help maintain peace.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Kisan Manch, a forum working for the welfare of farmers, claimed that the farmers were not indulging in violent protests and were only demanding adequate compensation for their land.

