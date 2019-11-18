Home Nation

Uphill task in seeking review of Ayodhya verdict in SC as AIMPLB needs to prove 'grave error' in last judgement

Muslim Law board will face difficulty in convincing the Supreme Court that there was a grave error in the unanimous Ayodhya verdict. Also seeking open court hearing is difficult

Published: 18th November 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

All India Muslim Personal Law Board secretary Zafaryab Jilani addresses a press conference in Lucknow Sunday Nov. 17 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

All India Muslim Personal Law Board secretary Zafaryab Jilani addresses a press conference in Lucknow Sunday Nov. 17 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decision to file a review petition against the SC’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case will face a major challenge as they will have to convince the apex court that there was a grave error in the judgment that needs to be reviewed.

The SC, in its verdict on November 9, said the disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

According to SC rules, for a review petition to be admitted, petitioners first have to prove that there was an error in the unanimous judgement. In most cases, review petitions are usually dismissed. 

“The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under the Sharia, it cannot be given to anybody. The Board has also categorically stated that it was against taking five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the mosque,” AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani said on Sunday.

Another challenge for the petitioners will be to seek an open court hearing as most of the reviews are decided in judges’ chambers.

With the apex court getting a new Chief Justice of India on Monday, the composition of the bench also changes and a new judge will be included but it needs to be seen whether CJI designate S A Bobde agrees to hear the case afresh or not.

According to legal experts, it needs to be seen whether the court accepts to admit the review in absence of any party in the original case approaching it and it can question their locus standi in the case. 

Apart from a review, another option available for them is to file a curative petition in which concerned parties will have to prove that there are grounds which were not taken on record in the detailed judgment.

Moreover, it also needs to be seen how AIMPLB will challenge the unanimous verdict as it is difficult to point out errors in it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Muslim Personal Law Board Ayodhya Sunni Waqf Board Supreme Court
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp