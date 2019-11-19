Home Nation

96 children sexually-assaulted every day in India, Madhya Pradesh tops list, Assam second

The rights body alleged many states and Union Territories had failed to set up adequate number of Observation Homes to house the juveniles during trial by the Juvenile Justice Board.

Published: 19th November 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Rights body, National Campaign Against Torture (NCAT), claimed 96 children are tortured and sexually-assaulted every day in India while over 4 lakh children residing in childcare institutions (CCIs) remain at high risks.

Releasing its report, “Torture & Sexual Abuse of Children in India” on the occasion of 20th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the NCAT said Madhya Pradesh topped the list followed by Assam.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its Crime in India-2017 report recorded the torture of 4,857 children and sexual assault of 30,123 children, which is 34,980 victims or about 96 children being victimised every day, the NCAT said.

“That the NCRB for the first time reported cases of torture of children including by the police under Section 330 and 331 of the Indian Penal Code in its ‘Crime in India-2017’ is welcome,” said NCAT coordinator Suhas Chakma.

In 2017, the highest number of cases of torture of children was reported from Madhya Pradesh (1,638 victims) followed by Assam (1,127 victims), Maharashtra (377 victims), Chhattisgarh (370 victims), Uttar Pradesh (244 victims), West Bengal (247 victims), Tamil Nadu (179 victims), Kerala (178 victims), Delhi (97 victims) and Andhra Pradesh (120 victims).

“Though Section 10(1) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 [JJ Act, 2015] specifically states that in no case, a child alleged to be in conflict with law shall be placed in a police lockup or lodged in a jail, in reality, children are still detained in the police lock-ups regularly and tortured to extract confessions,” Chakma said.

He also said that the cases of custodial death of a 17-year-old minor boy in the custody of Government Railway Police, Wadala in Mumbai on April 13 and 17-year-old son of Brijendra Singh Rana at the Sidcul police station in Rudrapur city in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on July 11 showed “rampant use of torture against children”.

The rights body alleged many states and Union Territories had failed to set up adequate number of Observation Homes to house the juveniles during trial by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and detention of children in police lock-ups is a common practice.

“There are 718 districts in India, but as per the latest data available, as on August 3, 2018, India had only 301 Observation Homes, 31 Special Homes, 21 Observation-cum-Special Homes, and nice place of safety.

"It implies that 396 districts did not have Observation Homes, 666 districts did not have Special Homes and 709 districts did not have Place of Safety to house the juveniles in conflict with law and consequently, the juveniles remain at risks at the hands of the police,” the NCAT said.

Citing the case of Arunachal Pradesh, it said the Central government had provided Rs 116.99 lakh during 2014-15 and Rs.253.49 lakh during 2015-16 to the state government for construction of two Observation and Special Homes but it constructed only one Observation-cum-Special Home, meant to house juveniles from 25 districts, as on date.

“There is no separation between prisons and police stations in the state as most districts do not have any jail and there is only one Observation-cum-Special Home for the entire state. In the absence of Observation Home, juveniles are invariably kept in police lock-ups or prisons,” it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Campaign Against Torture sexual assault against children child torture child sexual assault cases India Madhya Pradesh crime Assam crime Madhya Pradesh sexual assault cases
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp