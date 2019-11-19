Home Nation

Administrative Council set up in J&K with GC Murmu as chairman

The order, issued by the General Administration Department, said the chief secretary shall function as secretary to the Administrative Council.

Published: 19th November 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted an administrative council with Lt Governor GC Murmu as its chairman to discharge the functions of a government.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of an Administrative Council, comprising the Lieutenant Governor as its 'Chairman' and his Advisers as Members, to dispose of the cases mentioned in 'The Second Schedule (Amended) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Business Rules' or such other matters as the Lieutenant Governor may direct to be placed before it," a government order said on Tuesday.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department, said the chief secretary shall function as secretary to the Administrative Council.

The administrative secretaries of the departments of Finance, Planning, Development and Monitoring, General Administration, Law or of any other department may be invited to the meetings of the council as may be required, the order said.

As per the second schedule (amended entries) Rule 8, the cases which shall be brought before the council include those involving legislation, including the issue of ordinances, proposals to summon or prorogue or dissolve the legislature of the state, address of governor to the legislature, cases involving the question as to whether a member of the House of the legislature of the state is subject to any disqualification.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp