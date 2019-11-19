Home Nation

After criticism from Army veterans, Rajya Sabha orders review of new military-style uniform of marshals

Uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals were restyled from traditional Indian attire comprising turbans to dark navy blue and olive green military-style outfits with caps.

Published: 19th November 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha marshals' uniform changes to military green. (Photo | IANS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Given the strong opposition from retired military personnel, the military-style uniforms of marshals is being reconsidered. Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said he has asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit the new dress code of marshals. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu added that he received some observations on the new uniform from politicians as well as other well-meaning people.

On the first day of the Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha, the marshals were seen in new uniforms that were said to resemble that of the armed forces.

The marshals wore uniforms which were navy blue, with shoulder insignias, lanyards, gold buttons and gold aiguillettes -- ornamental braided cords worn on Army or academic uniforms. The peaked cap was like those worn by Army officers of the rank of Brigadier and above. The old uniform of the marshals comprised white bandhgalas with a safa.

Reacting to the issue, Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (retd) said the armed forces are an apolitical organisation and such uniforms send a wrong message. “The Parliament is the temple of democracy and in a democracy, the military, even symbolically, does not participate in the democratic process. The Armed Forces have deliberately been kept away from election duties.”

"The Armed Forces have a distinct place and role in the Union of India. Their uniform represents them in the public space and should not be trivialised," said Air Vice Marshal (retd) Manmohan Bahadur. Reactions against the change in the marshals' uniform were immediate with former Army Chief General VP Malik airing his views on Twitter.  

"Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal and a security hazard. I hope @VPSecretariat, @RajyaSabha & @rajnathsingh  ji will take early action," tweeted General VP Malik.

The job of marshals in the Rajya Sabha is mostly ceremonial. It is at the beginning of the proceedings of the Upper House that they march before the chairman or presiding officer. Their job also includes assisting in getting documents, removing them or arranging them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Marshals Uniform
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp