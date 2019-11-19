Airport Authority of India gets its first transgender legal counsel from Assam

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Swati Bidhan Baruah has become the country’s first transgender legal counsel of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), Northeast region.

Following a process of interview, the AAI has empanelled Swati in its panel of advocates. She hails from Guwahati and is a law graduate. She is elated over her appointment.

“I am very happy. After all, it’s a semi-Central government job. The Assam government should have taken such a step,” Swati told this newspaper.

She said she had applied for the interview that took place in Guwahati.

“The day the AAI hands over the files of cases to me, I will deal with them at the Gauhati High Court and the subordinate courts. I shall have to now shuttle between office and court,” she chuckled.

Last year, she was selected as one among 20 judges to mediate cases in a Lok Adalat in Guwahati.