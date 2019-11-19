Army slams ex-major general for controversial remarks during TV debate on Kashmiri Pandits

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Army on Monday hit out at a former major general for his objectionable remarks on the issue of Kashmiri Pandit exodus during a TV debate, saying the views expressed are against the ethos of the Indian Army and not endorsed by any veteran of the armed forces.

Major General S P Sinha (retd), during the debate, called for "Maut ke badle maut (death for death)" and also appeared to make other objectionable remarks, drawing the ire of Army veterans.

The statement made by a retired army officer on a TV channel is rejected, an Army source said.

The Army stands to respect human rights and functions within the bounds of law, ensures safety and security of the countrymen, the source said.

The Major General has reportedly written to the channel withdrawing his comments.

The views expressed on the channel are not the ethos of the Indian Army and are not endorsed by any veteran of the Indian Army, the source added.