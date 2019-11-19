Home Nation

Assam CM petitions Modi to maintain PSU status of Numaligarh Refinery

The refinery is a fruit of the historic Assam Accord of 1985 signed between All Assam Students’ Union and the Centre at the end of the six-year-long bloody anti-immigrants' agitation.

Published: 19th November 2019 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and other MPs display placards to protest against proposed privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi Tuesday

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and other MPs display placards to protest against proposed privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure that the public sector undertaking (PSU) status of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is maintained even if the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is disinvested.

The BPCL holds 61.65% share of NRL. The remaining 38.35% share is held by Assam government (12.35%) and Oil India Limited (26%).

The refinery is dear to the Assamese as it is a fruit of the historic Assam Accord of 1985 signed between All Assam Students’ Union and the Central government at the end of the six-year-long bloody anti-immigrants’ agitation.

In a letter to Modi, Sonowal wrote that the people of Assam are very attached to the “Accord refinery” NRL which, with its commitment and contribution to socio-economic development of the state, combined with a track record of continuous growth, is known as the rising star of the east.

He said after the refinery was conceived as a vehicle for speedy industrial and economic development of the region, it was dedicated to the nation by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on July 9, 1999.

“You may kindly recall that on April 9, 2019, you had ceremoniously laid the foundation stone for expansion of NRL for enhancing its capacity from existing 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA at a project cost exceeding Rs.22,000 crore. There are media reports that Government of India proposes to take up disinvestment/privatization of BPCL. The NRL, being a subsidiary of BPCL, on disinvestment/privatization of BPCL, NRL will automatically get privatized,” Sonowal said.

He also said that the media reports on the proposed disinvestment of the BPCL had caused a lot of resentment among people. He said the privatization could also jeopardize the NRL’s proposed expansion.

“Considering that attachment of people of Assam towards NRL and contribution it has been providing to the socio-economic development of the state, I would like to request you to maintain PSU status of NRL even if BPCL is privatised disinvested,” the CM said.

The Congress MPs from Assam on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration in New Delhi on the same issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSU status Numaligarh Refinery Limited NRL BPCL Sarbananda Sonowal
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp