Every member should be heard in the Rajya Sabha: TRS MP K Keshava Rao

Quoting Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he said Rajya Sabha should not only be a legislative body but also deliberative one and that it represented dual polity.

Published: 19th November 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao (File Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader in Rajya Sabha K Keshava Rao, speaking at the 250th session, said the the House would serve its true purpose only when all the members get an opportunity to voice the problems of the people they represent.

The TRS MP said that as “ours is a council of states” every one should have a sense of belonging to the House and should have an opportunity to take part in the proceedings. “Mere passing Bills would not make a session great. How much deliberation took place on them, would,” Keshava Rao said.

ALSO READ| Total attendance of MPs eludes historic 250th session of Rajya Sabha

He said that Rajya Sabha was second to none. “The very fact that Parliament comprises Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and the President makes it clear that we are all equal,” he said.

Quoting Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he said Rajya Sabha should not only be a legislative body but also deliberative one and that it represented dual polity. “The two centres of power should act together,” he said.

He differed with the contention that Upper House does not have any say on finance bills.“In fact, Rajya Sabha has a a lot of say on finance bills. The Appropriation Bill comes to the Upper House and the Budget cannot be passed unless the Rajya Sabha approves it,” Keshava Rao said.

