Home Nation

'From today onwards, nobody will protest in the Well': Speaker warns Lok Sabha members

Om Birla said this during the Question Hour when more than 20 members from the Congress trooped into the Well and began shouting slogans against the government. 

Published: 19th November 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi Tuesday

Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid sloganeering by Congress over various issues in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday warned that he will be forced to take action against members protesting in the Well.

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress and other Opposition parties, including DMK and TMC, wanted to raise certain issues.

With the Speaker taking up the Question Hour, more than 20 members from the Congress trooped into the Well and began shouting slogans against the central government.

Birla repeatedly requested the protesting members to go back to their seats as the questions were about farmers' issues.

As the protests continued, a visibly peeved Birla warned that action would be taken against members.

"There might have been precedents of protesting in the Well. From today onwards, no (member) will protest in the Well. If not, I will be forced to take action," he said.

Amid the din, various questions and supplementaries related to farmers' issues were taken up.

At one point of time, the Speaker also said that he would give a chance for protesting members to ask supplementaries if they go back to their respective seats.

However, the members continued with their protests.

Congress members sought to raise various issues, including the withdrawal of SPG security cover of party president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Apart from the Congress, members from the National Conference were also in the Well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Well of the House protest in the well congress Winter Session of Parliament
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp