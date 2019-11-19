Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'

Home Nation

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had launched the combat-based mobile game 'Indian Air Force: A Cut above' in New Delhi on July 31.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Google has selected Indian Air Force's video game, 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above', to compete for 'Best Game-2019' in the 'Users Choice Game' category.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the IAF urged netizens to vote for the IAF's 3D mobile video game to win in the 'Users Choice Game' of 2019.

In a bid to make the youth aware about the IAF and encourage them to join the forces, then Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had launched the combat-based mobile game 'Indian Air Force: A Cut above' in New Delhi on July 31.

On July 20, IAF had released the teaser of the game. The teaser gave insights on the single-player game and showed several fighter jets in aerial combat, targeting different on-land structures.

The game features a character sporting a gunslinger moustache similar to that of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured and later released by Pakistan after his vintage MiG-21 Bison aircraft was shot down in an aerial dogfight which broke out in the aftermath of Balakot airstrike in February this year.

Varthaman, who was grounded due to the incident, joined back and flew a sortie in a MiG-21 fighter aircraft along with Dhanoa from the Pathankot airbase in September.

India Matters
