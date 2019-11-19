Home Nation

India calls for demilitarisation of South China sea

Singh was addressing the 6th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) in Thailand’s capital Bangkok.

Published: 19th November 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India on Monday called for a demilitarised South China Sea free from ‘threat of use of force’. “Emphasising the need to protect the rights of states that are not party to these negotiations, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh expressed the hope that the situation will remain stable, without the use or threat of use of force or militarisation of the region,”  a Ministry of Defence release said.

It said, “On the negotiations for a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, he hoped that the outcome of these talks will be in keeping with all relevant international laws, including UN Convention on the Law of the Sea which promotes freedom of navigation, overflight and lawful commerce.” 

Singh was addressing the 6th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) in Thailand’s capital Bangkok.

South China Sea is a major waterway through which over US$ 5 trillion worth of trade passes, including 55% of Indian trade, as it engages with littoral states in the area.

Singh said India’s Indo-Pacific vision is based on the idea of sustainable security as it focuses on a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific; one in which there is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of everyone involved.

“In short, our approach to security in the Indo-Pacific is sustainable by definition because it emphasises Security and Growth for All in the Region.” 

He also urged members to eliminate terrorist havens, disrupt their networks and financing and thwart their movement to ensure regional security.

He stressed upon the need for a cooperative and consultative paradigm to deal with the complex security challenges while emphasising on de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India South China sea
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp