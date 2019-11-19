Home Nation

Jharkhand polls: BJP has most 'crorepati' candidates

JMM, Congress and RJD have cemented alliance in the state Assembly polls.

Published: 19th November 2019 04:05 PM

BJP flag

(Photo| EPS/ Shamim Qureshy)

By IANS

RANCHI: In the first phase of Assembly polls in Jharkhand scheduled to take place on November 30, the highest number of 'crorepati' candidates belong to the ruling BJP.

In the first phase, polling will take place on 13 Assembly seats. BJP and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) has fielded candidates on 13 seats. Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and RJD have fielded candidates on six, four and three seats, respectively.

In the first phase, 10 of the 13 BJP candidates are 'crorepatis'. Congress candidate K.N. Tripathy, fighting from Daltanganj seat is the richest candidate. His assets are worth of Rs 53 crore. The poorest candidate belongs to JVM-P. Rajpal Singh, fighting from Manika seat, has assets of worth just Rs 8.71 lakh.

Of the JVM-P and Congress, seven and five candidates are 'crorepatis'. Of the 13 JVM-P candidates five are tainted or facing different criminal cases.

BJP candidate Shashi Bhushan Mehta fighting from Panki seat faces 11 criminal cases including murder of a teacher. He runs a school in Ranchi. He joined the BJP before announcement of the polls. A high voltage drama had taken place when he joined the BJP.

BJP, AJSU and JVM-P have fielded one each woman candiate and Congress, JMM and RJD alliance have not fielded any woman candidate in the first phase. BJP Chatra candidate Janardhan Paswan has three weapons and his wife owns one rifle.

Six BJP candidates own firearms.

BJP and Congress have older candidates in comparison to others. The JVM-P candidates are aged between 25 and 50. Congress and BJP candidates are aged 29 to 72 and 30 to 78, respectively. Congress candidate from Viashrampur seat, Chandrashekhar Dubey is 78.

The campaigning for the first phase is set to gain momentum as BJP chief Amit Shah and Working President J.P. Nadda will address rallies from November 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to address a rally in Gumla. The date of Modi's campaign is yet to be confirmed.

