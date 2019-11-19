Home Nation

Marriage will not hamper my political career: Congress MLA Aditi Singh

Singh is all set to marry the Nawanshahr MLA on November 21 in New Delhi.

Published: 19th November 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Aditi Singh

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Congress MLA Aditi Singh on Tuesday said that marriage with party MLA Angad Singh Saini from Punjab will not hamper her work in her constituency, Rae Bareli.

"Rae Bareli is my responsibility and my heart is completely devoted to it as my forefathers belong here. This is just the beginning, I will never stop working for its development even after being married," Singh told ANI.

"Why a woman is always questioned on how will she manage her career and marriage? Women have the capacity to manage both and I will also continue to work. We should stop asking such questions to women," she said.

She further said that having the same political backgrounds will help her and Saini understand each other better.

"I am happy to marry him as we both belong to the same political backgrounds. This will help us in understanding each other well. He is a good man who respects me and my work," she said.

When asked to comment on her being termed a 'rebel' party MLA and how it would affect her married life, Singh said, "Two people from the same political party can have different opinions. Either of us should not be penalised for that. However, we do share opinions with each other but do not influence each other."

The Rae Bareli MLA was served a show-cause notice by the party for attending the special session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly on October 2, which was boycotted by the Congress. 

