People hurl chairs at each other during Qawwali event in Haridwar

By ANI

HARIDWAR: A Qawwali event in Haridwar was turned into an unruly event after a fight reportedly broke out over seating arrangements and people hurled chairs at one another during the event.

The incident occurred last night at Mohalla Kaithwar in Haridwar. However, no one suffered severe injuries during the quarrel.

"A few boys threw chairs at each other but police personnel were present there so we did enquire the matter. We are identifying the people involved in this matter. We will investigate the case," said Kamlesh Upadhyay, Superintendent of Police (SP), Haridwar.

In a video that went viral, people were seen brutally attacking each other with the chairs. However, police personnel were also seen intervening in the middle of the clash.