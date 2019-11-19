Home Nation

Jallianwala Trust: Rajya Sabha passes Bill to oust Congress president

The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with a voice vote following a reply by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Tuesday passed a Bill that seeks to remove the Congress president as a trustee of the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial. 

The Rajya Sabha passed ‘The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill’ that seeks to empower the government to remove nominated members from the Trust amid opposition from the Congress, which accused the government of doing “petty politics”. The Bill deletes the provision of the Congress chief being a permanent member of the trust that runs the memorial in Amritsar.

The Bill, which also paves the way for the leader of the single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha to be a member of the trust, was passed by the Lower House amid a Congress walkout on August 2.

Opposing the Bill, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa said PM Narendra Modi, on the historic 250th session of the Upper House, wanted the Opposition to show large-heartedness, but it was time the government showed “magnanimity” and recognised the Congress’s contribution to the freedom struggle. “The relationship between Jallianwala Bagh and Congress was that of nail and flesh which cannot be separated from each other. Don’t rewrite history,” he said. 

The Congress got support from other opposition parties.  S S Ray of Trinamool and Ram Gopal Yadav of SP said there should be no politics over martyrs. CPI-M’s KK Ragesh accused the government of trying to take control of the memorial. BJD MP P Acharya said, “You are segregating Congress from this trust...Show magnanimity.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Jallianwala Bagh
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp