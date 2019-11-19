Home Nation

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm due to uproar over JNU, J&K

Soon after the House met for the day, Left and other opposition party members raised the two issues.

Published: 19th November 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition uproar over alleged police action on protesting JNU students in the national capital and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after the House met for the day, Left and other opposition party members raised the two issues.

Around 100 JNU students were detained and some were injured when police allegedly baton-charged protesters as they marched towards Parliament on Monday, demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the adjournment notices received from members do not warrant setting aside the listed business of the day.

"You will be disturbing the entire House. That is not a matter to adjourn business," he said and warned members that he would be forced to adjourn proceedings if they continued protests.

But the members were unrelenting and continued to raise the issues from their seats.

Naidu called for Zero Hour mentions but with opposition members unrelenting, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier, the House mourned the death of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who Naidu described as a "true friend of India" and one of the tallest world leaders.

Mugabe died on September 6 at the age of 95.

The House also congratulated Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize for Economics.

Naidu said Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the prestigious award for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

Banerjee winning the Nobel is indeed a matter of great pride for India, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Rajya Sabha Winter Session
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp