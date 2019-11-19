Home Nation

Small players dominate private care sector

Almost 64 per cent of the estimated 1.04 million private health establishments operating in 2010-11 were run by a single worker. 

Published: 19th November 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nearly 33 per cent patients who get admitted in private hospitals in India go to nursing homes manned by just one healthcare worker while little is known about the quality of services they deliver, a report by Niti Aayog on health systems in India has said. Nearly 70 per cent of the patients who sought consultations in private hospitals also went to solo practitioners, the report, evaluating the challenges and suggesting the way forward for healthcare delivery system in the country, said.

In 2010-11, there were an estimated 1.04 million private health enterprises across India, including roughly 80,000 private hospitals and 5,75,000 private medical clinics, said the report quoting a study from 2015. In comparison, there were fewer than 2 lakh government-run healthcare facilities across all provider levels in 2016. The private sector also employs the majority — at least 80 per cent — of doctors.

ALSO READ | Healthcare: Poor public spending burns hole in people’s pocket

Almost 64 per cent of the estimated 1.04 million private health establishments operating in 2010-11 were run by a single worker. An estimated 95 per cent of the private ambulatory care market is comprised of solo practitioners and small independent medical clinics, often run by a husband and wife pair. On the in-patient side, the typical private hospital, or nursing home, has just 20-30 beds, though an undetermined number are much smaller.

These hospitals also operate with few staff: one-third of private hospitals, for example, were reported to have only one worker in 2010-11, while just over two-thirds reported five or fewer workers. The report calls for investment in private hospitals with the support of central and state governments, mainly in tier II and tier III towns. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
health care private hospitals medical expenses
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp