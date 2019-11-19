Home Nation

Stir at JNU a reaction against govt measures to stop it from becoming 'urban naxals' hub: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh said that one group of students is behind the agitation as they can no longer do whatever they wish as they used to do earlier.

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The protests by JNU students over hostel fee hike is "politically-motivated" and a reaction to the Modi government's strong measures to stop activities of those who wanted to make the institute a centre of "urban naxalism", Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Singh, who is known for his hardline views, said the issue of fee hike is merely an excuse as the fee charged by the JNU administration should be compared with that of the Delhi University and other central institutions.

"We have seen in the past that 'tukde-tukde gang' would raise slogans against India and commemorate the death anniversary of Afzal Guru.

"The Modi government has put a stop to these activities. The protests we are seeing now is politically motivated and the fee hike issue is merely an excuse," he said.

Singh said one group of students is behind the agitation as they can no longer do whatever they wish as they used to do earlier.

"Tukde-tukde gang" is a term the BJP uses against those it accuses of encouraging anti-national sentiments.

Singh spoke strongly against the defacement of a Swami Vivekananda statue on the JNU campus and said it showed the real intentions of the protestors.

The Delhi Police lodged two FIRs on Tuesday in connection with the protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students over the hostel fee hike.

Hundreds of JNU students rocked the national capital on Monday, bringing several parts of the city to a halt.

The students took out a protest march opposing the hike.

