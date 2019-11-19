Home Nation

Strong, stable Shiv Sena-led government to be formed in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut after meeting Sharad Pawar

Raut also slammed Union minister and RPI leader Ram Das Athawale for trying to negotiate a three-year and two-year term as Chief Minister in the state between BJP and Shiv Sena.

Published: 19th November 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. | (File | PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. | (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after meeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday asserted that a strong and stable government led by his party will be formed in Maharashtra soon.

"A Shiv Sena-led government will be formed in Maharashtra soon. It will be a stable, strong and effective government. We want Uddhav Thackerey to lead the government," Raut said during a press conference here.

He said that the Shiv Sena led government will have the support of 170 MLAs in the assembly.

"Shiv Sena is the largest party in the country. We have 18 MP and we are going to form a government in Maharashtra. We don't need anyone's interference. We will have the support of 170 MLAs on the floor," Raut said.

Slamming Union minister and RPI leader Ram Das Athawale for trying to negotiate a three-year and two-year term as Chief Minister in the state between BJP and Shiv Sena, Raut said: "He is a Minister of State in the central government. He should focus on himself and not worry about Shiv Sena."

ALSO READ | Wait for Maharashtra government longer than hoped as tough backroom negotiations continue

He said that there is a consensus across party lines that the President's rule should end in the state.

"I talked about the formation of government in the meeting with NCP leader Sharad Pawar yesterday. There is a consensus across party lines be it Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress or BJP that a government should be formed in the state," he added.

This comes a day after Raut met Pawar at his residence, merely hours after the NCP chief met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Raut had said that he met Pawar and asked him to apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the farmers' distress in the state due to untimely rains.

President's rule came into effect in Maharashtra after parties failed to form a government in the state.

Shiv Sena and BJP, which contested the assembly polls together, parted ways after a conflict over power-sharing in the state. Shiv Sena is currently in parley with NCP and Congress to form a government.

While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, the NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively, in the state Assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCP Shiv Sena Sharad Pawar Sanjay Raut congress
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp