Two killed as trucks fall into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

By PTI

JAMMU: A truck driver and his helper were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The Jammu-bound truck plunged into the gorge near Dharmshalla on Kishtwar-Batote road around 10 pm on Monday, resulting in the death of the driver Kewal Krishan of Udhampur and helper Gulzar Ahmad of Nagrota, a police officer.

He said the bodies were recovered from the scene on Tuesday morning and were handed over to their families.