Two-thirds of Naxal violence occurred in just 10 districts: Minister Kishan Reddy tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that between May 2014 top April 2014, there have been 43 per cent decline in LWE related incidents.

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By PTI

.NEW DELHI: Incidents of Naxal related violence dropped by 43 per cent between May 2014 and April 2019 compared to the five years before that, the Centre said on Tuesday, and disclosed that only 10 districts accounted for two-thirds of the incidents.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha that the steadfast implementation of the policy has resulted in a consistent decline in violence and in the geographical spread shrinking.

"Only 10 districts account for 2/3rd of Left Wing Extremism violence. The LWE related incidents of violence between May-2014 to April-2019 have been 43 per cent lesser while compared with the preceding five years period," he said in response to a written question.

