West Bengal girl students forced to take off leggings by school authorities

KOLKATA: A section of girl students of an English medium school in Bolpur, Birbhum, was forced to take off their leggings as the wearing apparel allegedly did not match the code of school uniform. The decision of the school authorities triggered a large scale protest by the guardians and local residents.

The allegation came to light a day after the incident after an assembly of parents and guardians, later joined by the local residents, staged a demonstration in front of the school protesting against the school’s decision.

The parents alleged the students between the age of five and nine years were forced to take off their leggings. They alleged their daughters wore leggings because of weather turned cold in the morning and the school authorities did not consider it.

"My daughter returned home and I found she was without her leggings. When asked, she said her class teacher took off her leggings during tiffin break,’" said a father of a student.

The school authorities, reportedly, told the agitating guardians that only those students who did not follow the uniform code were asked to take off their leggings. The authorities also claimed to have issued a guideline on uniform code at the time of admission of the students.

The state education department asked the district inspector of schools to submit a report mentioning to find out the role of the school authorities in the incident.