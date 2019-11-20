Aruna Bhoomi: First Hindi daily launched in Arunachal Pradesh

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday hailed Hindi, as the only language that has kept the state's people as one besides connecting with people from outside and personnel of the Indian Armed Forces.

Hindi language is the bond that unites the diverse ethnic tribes of the state who speak different dialects, the chief minister said at the launch programme of 'Aruna Bhoomi' the first Hindi daily in the north-eastern state.

He lauded the initiative to start a newspaper in Hindi in the state, saying it would strengthen the bond between the people.

The chief minister hoped that the major population of the country, who speak and read Hindi, would get easy access to news, information and knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh.

Hindi was born in India so it is our responsibility to promote and protect it, he said.

"Hindi was born in India. Its our property, therefore, its our responsibility to promote and protect it. As Arunachalees we are proud that we have protected it in our own way," Khandu said adding that the typical Hindi spoken in Arunachal Pradesh defies rules of grammar.

The chief minister said that on the request of the states press fraternity, the Arunachal Pradesh government would soon review its advertisement policy that would also benefit the newly launched daily.

The publisher cum chief editor of the daily Takam Sonia informed that 'Arun Bhoomi' would be flexible as far as grammar is concerned and patronise writings in Arunachalee Hindi.

"There is no such thing as pure Hindi. We will welcome writings in Arunachalee Hindi as people connect with it," he said.