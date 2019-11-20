Bihar's famous Govind Bhog rice to be used in offering to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's famous 'Govind Bhog' rice, which is cultivated on a large scale in Kaimur district for a century, would be used for offering 'bhog' to Ram Lalla Virajaman idol in Ayodhya.

The Hanuman Temple Trust in Patna on Wednesday sent two truck loads of 'Govind Bhog' rice from Kaimur to Ayodhya for being used in bhog and the kitchen which will be running free of cost for devotees visiting Ayodhya .

Chairman of Hanuman Mandir Trust, Aacharya Kishore Kunal, told this newspaper from Ayodhya over the phone that Govind-Bhog rice , rich with its fragrance and quality, would be used in the bhog to Ram Lalla .

"Besides this, arrangements have been made to start an 'annakshetra' (free food distribution) prepared at Rama-rasoya", he said, adding that two mini trucks load of rice are on way to Ayodhya from Kaimur's Mokari village, wherein this variety of rice is prominently cultivated.

The bhog offering and free langer service for devotees may start from December 1, which is an auspicious day of Vivah-panchami this year.

To begin with, around 5000 devotees, arriving at Ayodhya for darshan, would be served free foods- dal, bhat and sabji.

Kishore Kunal said that Mahavir trust of Patna has renovated 15 old temples of different Hindu deities in Ayodhya.

"The trust has already announced to donate Rs 10 crore at Rs 2 crore for next five years for the construction of Ram temple at the site declared by the SC belonging to Ramajanambhoomi", he said.