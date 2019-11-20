Home Nation

Centre admits to cyber attack on Kudankulam Nuclear plant's admin block

The minister said that the facility will meet the safety norms and there is a need to create awareness that there are radiation risks from nuclear plants.

Published: 20th November 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh on Wednesday admitted to a malware attack on Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP), but clarified the cyber attack happened in the internet circuit of the administrative block and not in the plant.

Responding to a query of a lawmaker in Lok Sabha, the Minister said that the attack was only confined to the "administrative office" of the KKNPP, a government-owned Tamil Nadu-based plant.

The Minister, however, clarified that there was a reliable mechanism of cyber security for nuclear plants and the critical internal networks were adequately secured.

"It happened in the administrative internet circuit block of the KKNPP, not in the plant... That has been taken care of," Singh said.

Assuring the security of the plant, the Minister further said, "It is not possible to access the KKNPPa".

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), had last month accepted that there was a cyber attack on its system and also clarified that the plant systems were not affected.

The Minister informed the House that the matter was immediately investigated by DAE specialists soon after the detection of malware.

In the investigation, it was found that the infected computer belonged to a user who was linked in the internet-connected network for administrative purposes and that the plant systems were not affected by the malware.

It was then clarified that KKNPP and the other nuclear power plants' control systems were "standalone" and not connected to any cyber networks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kudankulam Nuclear plant Jitendra Singh
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp