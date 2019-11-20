Chhattisgarh police to seek transit remand of Maoist arrested in Tamil Nadu

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: After the Coimbatore police failed to secure the custody for interrogation of suspected Maoist Deepak following the dismissal of their petition in a local court, the Chhattisgarh police will try to get him on transit remand citing some corroborative evidence with a production warrant.

Deepak was arrested by a special task force from Anaikatti forest area in Tamil Nadu on November 9 and admitted to a Coimbatore hospital to get treated for his injuries.

According to the Chhattisgarh police, Deepak originally was resident of the strife-torn district of Bijapur in the conflict zone of Bastar.

“Deepak, who was involved in some of the violent Maoists incidents in Sukma was active in Bastar till 2012 and later migrated to their tri-junction belt of Kerala-Tamil Nadu-Karnataka. He has been named by his former colleagues and surrendered cadres of CPI (Maoist) here during our interrogation process. His involvement in naxal-related incidents in south Bastar region was also confirmed by them,” the Sukma district police chief Shalabh Sinha told the New Indian Express.

His involvement in Bhejji attack in Sukma in 2012 and another at Dantewada where 76 CRPF personnel in 2010 were killed was substantiated by his close associates (arrested and surrendered comrades) in Bastar.

Chhattisgarh police will move the court in Coimbatore with the production warrant. “Based on the information acquired from Tamil Nadu police, our team led by a deputy superintendent rank police officer has gone to Coimbatore. We will move our plea before the court for obtaining him under transit remand and seek his custody for detail interrogation of the arrested Maoist. He could be involved in many more cases and we can further corroborate probing his role,” said Sunderraj P, Bastar inspector general of police.

Police in Tamil Nadu had seized a single barrel gun and live cartridges, some explosive mixture, batteries and four detonators from Deepak.