Congress dissolves Himachal Pradesh state unit, retains chief

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress has dissolved its state unit in Himachal Pradesh, but retained the state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

The official circular issued on Wednesday by K. C. Venugopal said: "Congress President has dissolved the office bearers and executive committee of the PCC, DCC and BCC of Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect. The President of the HPCC shall remain unchanged."

The president of the state unit was appointed in January this year after the party was routed in state elections.

Earlier, the Congress dissolved its units in Gujarat and Karnataka without removing the state chiefs. The party is in a revamp mode in these states.