Home Nation

Congress youth wing protests withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhis

The protesters had given a call to gherao Parliament but police barricaded the approach roads.

Published: 20th November 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Youth Congress stages a protest against the removal of SPG cover to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Indian Youth Congress stages a protest against the removal of SPG cover to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress youth-wing members on Wednesday burnt the effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah to protest the withdrawal of SPG security cover of party president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka.

The protesters had given a call to gherao Parliament but police barricaded the approach roads.

Police officials, carrying teargas ammunition, announced through loudspeakers that Section 144 had been imposed in the area near Shastri Bhavan in view of the ongoing winter session of Parliament and strict action would be taken against the protesters.

The warning didn't deter the protesters who climbed the barricades to breach the security cordon.

Police detained a number of protesters who broke through the barricades and forced them into a bus.

ALSO READ | Decision to withdraw Gandhis' SPG cover apolitical: Govt counters Congress in RS

The protesters raised anti-BJP and anti-government slogans and caned the effigies they carried.

The Centre earlier this month replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with the 'Z-plus' security of the Central Reserve Police Force.

The Gandhis are now without SPG protection after 28 years.

They were included in the VVIP security list following an amendment in September 1991 in the SPG Act of 1988.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SPG congress Sonia gandhi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp