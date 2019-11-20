Doon Medical College rocked by ragging cases; six students suspended, fined

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Doon Medical College administration after an investigation into complaints of alleged ragging has expelled three senior MBBS students from the hostel for three months and has barred them from attending sessions for 10 days.

Three others were fined Rs 3000 each.

Ashutosh Sayana, principal of the medical college said, "The committee investigating the allegations found that the senior students created problems for juniors of 2019 batch. They have been penalised accordingly. No proof of ragging was found."

The college has received another anonymous e-mail alleging harassment of junior students by seniors which has created a furore.

Officials from the institution said that further investigation in the matter is on.

The complaint was received in October from the juniors citing that seniors are abusive who bother them unnecessarily.

The complaint was sent through e-mail anonymously with allegations of ragging. Following this, the meeting of the anti-ragging committee was called which was attended by officials of district police and administration too.

The law preventing ragging says that FIR should be registered against those involved in the offence.

"We always encourage students to come forward in such cases. We have widely publicized helpline numbers on which complaints can be registered. CCTVs have been installed across the campus to prevent any such incident," added the principal of the college.

However, juniors tell a different story. A junior student of first-year MBBS said that they fail to come forward given the vindictive behaviour displayed by the senior batches.

"Many of us do not complain fearing long-term damages by senior batches. They consider ragging as their birthright and tell us that they were also ragged," said a first-year MBBS student on the condition of anonymity.