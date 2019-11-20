Home Nation

Home Guard salary scam: Senior officials arrested

Divisional Commandant Ram Narayan Chaurasia, Assistant Company Commander Satish, Platoon Commanders Montu, Satveer and Shailender have been arrested.

Published: 20th November 2019 12:57 PM

NOIDA: Four officials of the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard unit have been arrested in the salary scam case of the security force, including Divisional Commandant Ram Narayan Chaurasia, SSP Gatam Buddh Nagar confirmed.

Chaurasia was earlier the District Commandant of district unit, besides Assistant Company Commander Satish, Platoon Commanders Montu, Satveer and Shailender have also been arrested in the case.

All the arrested accused are being interrogated.

Amidst the investigation into the salary scam, a fire broke out at home guard commandant office at Surajpur area in Greater Noida in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, completely gutting the salary muster rolls of home guards, with attendance log of the personnel.

An FIR was registered in the case. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the matter and ordered probe and also asked for a detailed report.

It is widely believed that the fire was not an accident, but a part of conspiracy to destroy the fake salary log sheet.

Sources said that the fire incident will cause difficulty in tracing the muster rolls of the home guard.

