Home Nation

India to host first counter-terrorism exercise for Quad nations this week

India will host the first counter-terrorism exercise for the ‘Quad’ countries at the NIA headquarters in national capital on November 21 and 22. 

Published: 20th November 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will host the first counter-terrorism exercise for the ‘Quad’ countries at the NIA headquarters in national capital on November 21 and 22. 

The ‘CT-TTX’ (counter-terrorism table-top exercise) is first such engagement among the Quad countries on regional and global issues of common interest and also in the domain of counter-terrorism and cooperation, said officials of NIA, which is organising the event. 

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD, commonly known as the Quad) is an informal strategic dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia and India that is maintained by talks between member countries. The foundation of the Quad is based on collective effort and shared commitment on counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance,  disaster relief, maritime security cooperation and cyber security.

The partner countries have resolved to take the international counter-terror offensive, preparedness, mitigation and synergy to the next level and therefore the table-top exercise would be attended by CT officials and security experts of the Quad countries.

The purpose of the exercise is to assess and validate CT response mechanisms in the light of emerging terror threats as well as to provide opportunities to share best practices and explore areas for enhanced cooperation among participating nations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 counter-terrorism exercise Quad countries
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp