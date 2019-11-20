India to host first counter-terrorism exercise for Quad nations this week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will host the first counter-terrorism exercise for the ‘Quad’ countries at the NIA headquarters in national capital on November 21 and 22.

The ‘CT-TTX’ (counter-terrorism table-top exercise) is first such engagement among the Quad countries on regional and global issues of common interest and also in the domain of counter-terrorism and cooperation, said officials of NIA, which is organising the event.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD, commonly known as the Quad) is an informal strategic dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia and India that is maintained by talks between member countries. The foundation of the Quad is based on collective effort and shared commitment on counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, maritime security cooperation and cyber security.

The partner countries have resolved to take the international counter-terror offensive, preparedness, mitigation and synergy to the next level and therefore the table-top exercise would be attended by CT officials and security experts of the Quad countries.

The purpose of the exercise is to assess and validate CT response mechanisms in the light of emerging terror threats as well as to provide opportunities to share best practices and explore areas for enhanced cooperation among participating nations.