Jammu and Kashmir detention in country's interest unlike arrests during Emergency: Government

Home Minister Amit Shah said there was false propaganda that thousands were arrested and human rights were being violated.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

On August 5, the Centre had revoked the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a dig at the Congress, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday referred to the cases of detention in Kashmir saying the government took the decisions in the interest of the country but during Emergency, 36 MPs were booked to "save the chair of one person".

Replying to a supplementary during Question Hour, he said the decision to detain leaders such as former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was taken to maintain law and order.

"In the country's interest, different people were arrested at different time. During Emergency, you arrested 36 MPs to save one person's chair. We are working in the interest of the nation and its law and order," he said in response to a query on how long the government will prevent Abdullah from attending Lok Sabha.

Reddy said some measures have to be taken time to time in the interest of the country.

ALSO READ: Over 5,000 separatists, stone pelters, others arrested in Kashmir valley since August 4

When Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also raised the issue, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "You have not raised questions about the member of this House. You have raised a general question. What is in the interest of the country or not will be decided by the appropriate authorities."

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in the House, said he wanted to place facts before the country as there was a false propaganda that thousands were arrested and human rights were being violated since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5.

However, Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm. 

Reddy also said there was false propaganda about Jammu & Kashmir's situation. 

Only 609 people were behind bars, 151 more from the 458 figure of 2018.

"Normal situation will be restored shortly. On August 5, 5161 preventive arrests were made including stone pelters, separatists and some political leaders. We have released some. Advisory Board is being constituted. We will review it time to time and release people," he said.

