Maharashtra Governor Koshyari concerned about President's rule in state: MNS MLA Patil

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Raju Patil on Wednesday said that the governor of the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari is concerned about President's rule in the state.

"The Governor showed his concern and worry about President's rule in the state. He conceded that it is slowing down the process of compensation to farmers. The governor also stated that there should be an elected government in the state as soon as possible to help farmers faster," Patil said.

"Our party's farmers' wing and cooperation wing leaders met the governor and put forward our demand to help farmers. We requested him to expedite the payment of the compensation declared and increase the amount of compensation further," he added.

A delegation of MNS leaders met the Maharashtra Governor at his official residence, Raj Bhawan, today in Mumbai.

The delegation informed the governor about crop loss caused by unseasonal rains and demanded speedy compensation for the farmers.

Patil further said that the Governor has assured them that he is looking at the issue very closely and would soon be going to Delhi to discuss these issues with the centre.