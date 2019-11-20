Nithyananda booked, two disciples held for 'kidnapping' kids

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: An FIR was registered against self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda on the charges of the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

Police also arrested Sadhvi Pranpriyananda and Priyatatva Riddhi Kiran, both women disciples of the controversial godman, on charges of allegedly kidnapping at least four children, keeping them in illegal confinement in a flat and using them as child labourers to promote activities of the ashram to collect donations.

Nithyananda was booked on the similar charges after police recorded statements of the four children who were rescued from a flat, a police officer said.

Sadhvi Pran Priyananda and Priyatatva Riddhi Kiran are responsible for running the ashram, "Yogini Sarvagyapeetham".