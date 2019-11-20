Home Nation

No proposal to merge Assam Rifles with ITBP: Centre

The clarification came in response to reports which said that the government is considering a merger between Assam Rifles and ITBP.

The Assam Rifles is the leading counter-insurgency force deployed in the Northeast.(Photo| File)

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday clarified that no proposal to merge Assam Rifles with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is under consideration.

Replying to a question regarding the merger, the Home Ministry said, "No proposal is under consideration of the government to merge Assam Rifles with ITBP."

There have been multiple media reports that the Home Ministry has pointed out that Myanmar border is not being guarded properly. They also claimed that the government is planning to merge Assam rifles with ITBP for robust foolproof border security.

Reports quoting officials also claimed that the merger would be likely be placed before the Cabinet Committee on Security for final decision and the idea was initially conceived during the tenure of Rajnath Singh as a home minister in the first term of the Narendra Modi-led government.

MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai replied to the question asked by Congress MP from Meghalaya Wansuk Syiem.

"Has the government initiated the move to merge the Assam Rifles with ITBP despite reservations on this count both by Assam Rifles and the Army top brass," the lawmaker had asked.

