Home Nation

Pawar to meet Modi to discuss farm distress amid Maharashtra logjam

According to NCP leaders, Pawar will meet Modi in Parliament at 12.30 p.m. to discuss several issues related to the state, especially the agrarian crisis following unprecedented rainfall.

Published: 20th November 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (L) and PM Narendra Modi (R)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon in Parliament to discuss issues related to farmers distress in Maharashtra.

According to NCP leaders, Pawar will meet Modi in Parliament at 12.30 p.m. to discuss several issues related to the state, especially the agrarian crisis following unprecedented rainfall.

The meeting of the two leaders comes two days after Modi praised the Sharad Pawar-led party during his speech in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra government formation: Congress-NCP talks shift to Delhi

Speaking on the occasion of 250th Session of the Upper House, Modi said other parties, including the BJP, should learn from the NCP and Biju Janata Dal of Naveen Patnaik how to adhere to parliamentary norms.

The praise for the Pawar-led party comes at a time when the NCP and Congress are trying to keep the BJP away from power in Maharashtra, where the President's rule was imposed on November 12.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena fought the Assembly elections for the 288 member House, and they bagged 105 and 56 seats, respectively. However, the alliance came undone after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded rotational chief ministerial post -- a request denied by the BJP.

On the other hand, the Congress and the NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively in the state.

Several senior leaders of Congress and NCP are also set to meet during the day to discuss the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for Maharashtra and to forge an alliance with Shiv Sena possibly to form government in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar PM Modi Maharashtra government
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp