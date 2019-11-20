Home Nation

'Rafi shouldn’t have sung bhajans then...': Rawal blasts BHU stir against Muslim Sanskrit teacher

In a series of tweets, Rawal pointed out that language had no correlation with religion and appealed to the students to not engage in “idiocy”

Published: 20th November 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal

Bollywood actor and former MP Paresh Rawal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former BJP MP and actor Paresh Rawal has lashed out at the students’ protests at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) against appointment of a non-Hindu in 'Dharma Vijnan' (religious science) stream of the Sanskrit language department, by giving an analogy of bhajans of legendary singer Mohammad Rafi and music composer Naushad.

In a series of tweets, Rawal pointed out that language had no correlation with religion and appealed to the students to not engage in “idiocy”.

“Stunned by the protest against professor Feroz Khan! what language has to do with Religion!?!?!? Irony is professor Feroz has done his masters and PhD in Sanskrit !!! For Heavens sake stop this god damn idiocy! (sic),” the 64-year-old actor said in his tweet.

“By same logic great singer late Shri Mohammad Rafi ji should not have sung any BHAJANS and Naushad Saab should not have composed it! (sic),” Rawal said while criticizing the students’ protests at BHU.

Khan was appointed as the assistant professor at the Sahitya department of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV) of BHU on November 5. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other students’ organizations resorted to protests against the appointment questioning appointment of “Non-Hindu” professor in the stream that teaches “Dharma Vijnan”.

Last week, the BHU backed the appointment of Khan, saying it is committed to providing equal opportunities to everyone irrespective of religion, caste, community or gender.

In a statement, the BHU said the administration had already made it clear that the selection committee unanimously recommended the selection of the said candidate on the basis of prescribed guidelines of the University Grants Commission and the central government.

The selection committee, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar, had met on November 5 and recommended the most suitable candidate for the said position on the basis of the applicants' performance in the interview, it said.
 

TAGS
Paresh Rawal Dharma Vijnan Mohammad Rafi Muslim Sanskrit professor BHU
