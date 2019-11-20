Home Nation

Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, seeks latter's intervention to solve Maharashtra farmers' distress

In a three-page memorandum, Pawar said in Nashik district crops were at the harvesting stage but incessant and unseasonable rains completely ruined them.

Published: 20th November 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrives at Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session in New Delhi Wednesday Nov. 20 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrives at Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session in New Delhi Wednesday Nov. 20 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid hectic parleys over government formation in Maharashtra, following the bitter falling out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena in the wake of the Assembly poll verdict, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. 

While Pawar was said to have taken up the issue of farmers’ distress in the state with the PM, the BJP continued to keep a close watch on the political developments in the state.

Sources said that the BJP chief and Union Minister of home affairs Amit Shah also joined Modi and Shah during the meeting.

The BJP, after telling Maharashtra Governor BC Koshyari that the party is not in a position to form a government, continues to maintain a stoic silence on emerging political situations.

The BJP, sources said, is keen to see the internal contradictions in the prospective post-poll alliance among the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP play out.

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi holds meeting of party MPs in Parliament, declines to comment on Maharashtra impasse

“The last act in fluid Maharashtra politics has not yet taken place. Legislators of three parties have an obvious conflict of interests and are desperate to join hands to protect their individual turfs in the state,” a senior BJP functionary said.

The BJP chief has, incidentally, instructed party leaders not to comment publicly on the political situations in the state.

“The post-poll political developments are full of consequences, which will impact each party in the state on the basis of the choices they make. The BJP is keeping its long-term interests at the core of its strategy to respond to any political development in the state,” another BJP functionary said.

The change in sitting arrangements of Sena MPs in both the Houses of Parliament has seemingly formalised the exit of the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit from the NDA. The BJP has also not commented on the utterances of Sena leaders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP Shiv Sena congress PM Modi
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp